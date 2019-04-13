Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $412,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4,599.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $346,427,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $91,065,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11,863.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,063,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 1,054,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,371,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $952,212,000 after buying an additional 781,426 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

VLO opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $68.81 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $28.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.26 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.97 per share, for a total transaction of $42,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

