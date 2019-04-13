Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $217,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,241,000 after purchasing an additional 110,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $161.42 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

