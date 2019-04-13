Ledyard National Bank Takes Position in Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,890,000 after purchasing an additional 93,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,607,000 after purchasing an additional 81,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,473,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,607,000 after acquiring an additional 81,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,803,000 after acquiring an additional 34,598 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,761,000 after acquiring an additional 103,328 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECD. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

In related news, VP David R. Vetter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Zammit sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,226,105. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tech Data stock opened at $109.63 on Friday. Tech Data Corp has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $111.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.52. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

