Ledyard National Bank Sells 727 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 68,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $273,000. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,054.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,184,900.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $256,565.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,721 shares of company stock worth $12,714,980. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $163.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $112.58 and a 12 month high of $163.38.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

