Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 240 Shares of Welltower Inc (WELL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Welltower were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Welltower to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

In other Welltower news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $372,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WELL opened at $76.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.46. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

