Lear’s (LEA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Longbow Research

Longbow Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.13.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $157.79 on Wednesday. Lear has a 12-month low of $114.45 and a 12-month high of $206.36. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lear had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lear will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

Lear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,990.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lear by 11,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,898,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Further Reading: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.