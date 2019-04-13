Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Las Vegas Sands have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Increased revenues at casino, rooms and mall drove the company’s top line in the fourth-quarter 2018. It generated solid revenues from Macao operations as well. In the next couple of years, the company is likely to spend $2 billion in Macao. To strengthen its resort portfolio, Las Vegas Sands is focusing on expanding the Four Seasons Tower Suites Macao, St. Regis Tower Suites Macao and the Londoner Macao. Planned investment in new capital projects in Macao and higher revenues from The Parisian Macao are also likely to drive growth. Las Vegas Sands’ consistent focus on a convention-based Integrated Resort business model is an added positive. Nevertheless, high debt and competition are worrisome. Estimates for current year have witnessed upward revisions in the past 60 days.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.32.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $359,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,405,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $281,371,000 after acquiring an additional 959,544 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 598.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,019 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $269,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $229,684,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $167,354,000 after acquiring an additional 87,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

