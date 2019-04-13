Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $12,164,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,220,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $61.59 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $54.29 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.43. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.18 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.24.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

