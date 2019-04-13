Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases New Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 142,210 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 26,831 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,035.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 448,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 53,319 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 27.23%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Nomura raised Regions Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.28.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

