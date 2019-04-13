Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 158.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,096 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises about 1.8% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,490,000 after buying an additional 1,494,890 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 220,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 73,515 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 110,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the period.

Shares of IXC opened at $34.41 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

