LandCoin (LDCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

LandCoin (CURRENCY:LDCN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, LandCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One LandCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. LandCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of LandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LandCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00366748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.01374521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00217430 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006059 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About LandCoin

LandCoin’s total supply is 19,003,881,978 coins. LandCoin’s official website is landcoin.co

LandCoin Coin Trading

LandCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LandCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LandCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LandCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LandCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.