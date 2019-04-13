Kornit Digital (KRNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $970.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.04 and a beta of 0.98. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.11 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.73%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,065,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,610,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after purchasing an additional 476,606 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 772.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 435,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 385,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,868,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

