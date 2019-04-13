Koninklijke Ahold (ADRNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Koninklijke Ahold has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.29.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Koninklijke Ahold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.76%.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, superstores, online grocery shopping, convenience stores, drugstores, wine and liquor stores, online shopping for general merchandise, and compact hyper and supermarkets.

