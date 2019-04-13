Koninklijke Ahold (ADRNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Koninklijke Ahold has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.29.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Koninklijke Ahold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.76%.
About Koninklijke Ahold
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, superstores, online grocery shopping, convenience stores, drugstores, wine and liquor stores, online shopping for general merchandise, and compact hyper and supermarkets.
Featured Story: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.