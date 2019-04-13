KITOV PHARMA LT/S (KTOV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of therapeutic candidates. The company’s product candidate consists of KIT-302, is formulated for treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension, which can be pre-existing or caused by the treatment for OA. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

KTOV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,755,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,121. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

