Kinross Gold Co. (K) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst P. Russo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$4.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.15 and a 1 year high of C$5.34.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

