Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

KINS opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $147.63 million, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.58. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.28 million. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 2.72%. Kingstone Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

In related news, insider Barry Goldstein sold 28,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $457,729.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,926 shares in the company, valued at $9,992,751.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,408 shares of company stock valued at $560,811. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 398.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 47,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies.

