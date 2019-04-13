Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Research Coverage Started at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KIN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on Kindred Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.82.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.39. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 741,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,047,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

