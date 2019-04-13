Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

KIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.39. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 741,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,047,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

