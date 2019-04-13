Kimelman & Baird LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Kimelman & Baird LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 2.7% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18,524.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,738,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 32,563,028 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14,067.9% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,083,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,882,000 after buying an additional 5,047,832 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,134,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $709,769,000 after buying an additional 4,201,086 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,449,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,550,000 after buying an additional 1,610,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,646.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,370,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $189,445,000 after buying an additional 1,292,152 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,259.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP opened at $169.50 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $126.37 and a twelve month high of $172.44. The company has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 150,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.16.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

