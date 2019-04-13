Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) vs. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Head to Head Review

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keryx Biopharmaceuticals -96.41% N/A -60.05% Ascendis Pharma A/S -1,275.08% -40.86% -37.23%

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keryx Biopharmaceuticals $60.64 million 0.00 -$163.44 million ($0.88) N/A Ascendis Pharma A/S $12.50 million 392.80 -$153.65 million ($3.74) -31.24

Ascendis Pharma A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Keryx Biopharmaceuticals. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and Ascendis Pharma A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keryx Biopharmaceuticals 0 4 1 0 2.20 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 9 0 3.00

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus target price of $135.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.56%. Given Keryx Biopharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Keryx Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis. The company has strategic alliances with Japan Tobacco Inc. and Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of ferric citrate in Japan; and with Panion & BF Biotech, Inc. for the development and marketing of ferric citrate. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It also has strategic collaborations with Sanofi to develop TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; and Genentech and Roche to develop TransCon anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), a compound to support injection of anti-VEGF in ophthalmology. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

