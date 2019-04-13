Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.48 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,964 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 79,161 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 44,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $75.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $76.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,928,998.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

