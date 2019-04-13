Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Peter A. Dragich sold 35,346 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $1,364,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick S. Watson sold 2,265 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $85,911.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,807. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

KMT stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.07.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Kennametal had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $587.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMT. ValuEngine raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised shares of Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

