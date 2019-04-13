KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (KZMYY) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KZMYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $4.94 on Thursday. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.23.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

