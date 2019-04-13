JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Capital & Regional (CAL) Target Price to GBX 28

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 32 ($0.42) to GBX 28 ($0.37) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAL. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Friday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Capital & Regional from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of LON:CAL opened at GBX 24.80 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.02 million and a P/E ratio of -7.09. Capital & Regional has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24.35 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Capital & Regional’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.57%.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.

