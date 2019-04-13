JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers KDDI CORP/ADR (KDDIY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nomura downgraded KDDI CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get KDDI CORP/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.29. KDDI CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter.

About KDDI CORP/ADR

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.