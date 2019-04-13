JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Increased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 151,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 54,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 185,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 842,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,242,000 after acquiring an additional 31,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $111.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.24. The company has a market cap of $361.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $599,310.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $317,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

