JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts KAZ Minerals (KAZ) Price Target to GBX 635

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 635 ($8.30) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the copper miner’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KAZ. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price (down from GBX 810 ($10.58)) on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 734.58 ($9.60).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of LON:KAZ opened at GBX 738.40 ($9.65) on Wednesday. KAZ Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 421.50 ($5.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,102.50 ($14.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.66 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

In other KAZ Minerals news, insider Andrew Southam sold 242,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.69), for a total transaction of £1,609,951.70 ($2,103,687.05).

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.