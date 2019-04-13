JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Walt Disney (DIS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research report released on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $137.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.21.

NYSE DIS traded up $13.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,184,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,706,936. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $97.68 and a twelve month high of $130.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,218.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,042 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,677 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14,778.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 52,838,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,593,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,174,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639,712 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10,381.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,399,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,146,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,205,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,989 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

