JOST Werke (JST) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been given a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JST. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.17 ($54.84).

Shares of JST stock opened at €34.30 ($39.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.07 million and a P/E ratio of 9.56. JOST Werke has a 12 month low of €25.00 ($29.07) and a 12 month high of €39.15 ($45.52).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

