Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15,162.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,344,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303,240 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JLL opened at $155.89 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1-year low of $119.79 and a 1-year high of $177.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

