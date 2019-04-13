John Victor Roos Sells 113 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $18,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $18,381.71.

On Thursday, March 28th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $17,607.66.

On Thursday, March 21st, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $18,463.07.

On Thursday, March 14th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total transaction of $18,120.68.

On Thursday, March 7th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $17,650.60.

On Thursday, February 28th, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.05, for a total transaction of $18,587.70.

On Thursday, February 21st, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $18,009.72.

On Thursday, February 7th, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $17,779.44.

On Thursday, January 31st, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $16,971.18.

On Thursday, January 24th, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $17,050.98.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $160.71 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $166.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of 110.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,205,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,304,923,000 after buying an additional 75,769 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in salesforce.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $2,452,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.82.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

