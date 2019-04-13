Joanne D. Smith Sells 34,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $58.05 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.58 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,837.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,713,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 10,440,934 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,653,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,761,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 299.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,379,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,276 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

