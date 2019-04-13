Jimmy Groombridge Purchases 152 Shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Jimmy Groombridge bought 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($196.63).

Jimmy Groombridge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstGroup alerts:

On Monday, February 11th, Jimmy Groombridge bought 160 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($196.52).

FGP opened at GBX 99 ($1.29) on Friday. FirstGroup plc has a 12-month low of GBX 77.95 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.60 ($1.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -3.90.

FGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 113 ($1.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 91 ($1.19) target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 101 ($1.32).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/jimmy-groombridge-purchases-152-shares-of-firstgroup-plc-fgp-stock.html.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.