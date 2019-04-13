FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Jimmy Groombridge bought 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($196.63).
Jimmy Groombridge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 11th, Jimmy Groombridge bought 160 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($196.52).
FGP opened at GBX 99 ($1.29) on Friday. FirstGroup plc has a 12-month low of GBX 77.95 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.60 ($1.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -3.90.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/jimmy-groombridge-purchases-152-shares-of-firstgroup-plc-fgp-stock.html.
FirstGroup Company Profile
FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.
Further Reading: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.