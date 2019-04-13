Jewels (JWL) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Jewels (CURRENCY:JWL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Jewels has a total market capitalization of $33,404.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Jewels was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jewels has traded flat against the US dollar. One Jewels coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jewels alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001439 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jewels Profile

Jewels is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewels’ total supply is 20,181,636 coins. Jewels’ official Twitter account is @jewelscoin . Jewels’ official website is jewelsproject.com

Buying and Selling Jewels

Jewels can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewels using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jewels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.