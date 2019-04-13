Jefferies Financial Group Trims Cybg (CYBG) Target Price to GBX 285

Cybg (LON:CYBG) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 366 ($4.78) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CYBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cybg from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cybg from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Cybg to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 248 ($3.24) to GBX 184 ($2.40) in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cybg from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Cybg in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 247.44 ($3.23).

Shares of LON CYBG opened at GBX 217.10 ($2.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of -11.02. Cybg has a 52 week low of GBX 172.10 ($2.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 367 ($4.80).

In other Cybg news, insider David Duffy sold 184,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44), for a total value of £345,353.47 ($451,265.48).

CYBG

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

