Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WM Morrison Supermarkets (MRW)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WM Morrison Supermarkets currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 249.09 ($3.25).

LON:MRW opened at GBX 222 ($2.90) on Tuesday. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 209.20 ($2.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 8.75 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from WM Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. WM Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In other WM Morrison Supermarkets news, insider Andrew Higginson acquired 63,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £150,001.60 ($196,003.66).

About WM Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

