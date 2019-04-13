Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tesco (TSCO)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 272 ($3.55) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 270.14 ($3.53).

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco stock opened at GBX 247.10 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion and a PE ratio of 22.06. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187.05 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 266.80 ($3.49).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $1.67. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Tesco’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.