Jefferies Financial Group Increases Serco Group (SRP) Price Target to GBX 160

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 123 ($1.61) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SRP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 103 ($1.35) to GBX 108 ($1.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 114 ($1.49) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Serco Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 124 ($1.62).

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 138.30 ($1.81).

In other news, insider Roy A. Gardner acquired 50,000 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £64,500 ($84,280.67).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. It provides defense, health, justice and immigration, transport, and citizen services. The company also offers non-clinical support services to hospitals; environmental and leisure services, as well as a range of front, middle, and back-office services to public sector customers; and IT services.

