Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Saipem (SAPMF) to Underperform

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAPMF. Zacks Investment Research raised Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of Saipem stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Saipem has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

