Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cerner Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cerner in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Dodge now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Cerner had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. Cerner has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cerner by 191,922.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,043,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,201 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Cerner by 92.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 113,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cerner by 25.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,944,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.