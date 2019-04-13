Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regency Centers in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2019 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $75.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Regency Centers from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Shares of REG opened at $68.86 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $277.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $262,911.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,641.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James D. Thompson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $927,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,878.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,941 shares of company stock worth $6,633,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at $1,055,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 114.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 61,166 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

