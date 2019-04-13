Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 184.56% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

APAM opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,596,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,928,000 after buying an additional 81,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,596,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,928,000 after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,386,000 after acquiring an additional 305,076 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,046,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,129 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, insider Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $261,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,767.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

