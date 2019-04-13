Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $18.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

