Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 51,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 545,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Cousins Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Bank of America set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

