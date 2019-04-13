Jane Street Group LLC Has $405,000 Stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 111.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,926 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $37.70 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 36.86% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

