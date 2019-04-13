Jane Street Group LLC Buys 3,320 Shares of Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF (ESGF)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGF) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.84% of Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGF opened at $29.82 on Friday. Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $31.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

