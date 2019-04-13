James W. Bernau Sells 13,100 Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (WVVI) Stock

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau sold 13,100 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.46. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Next Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Willamette Valley Vineyards as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

