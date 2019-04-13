IWG (IWG) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Buy

IWG (LON:IWG) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 351 ($4.59) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 190 ($2.48). Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IWG to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 252.75 ($3.30).

Get IWG alerts:

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 275.70 ($3.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.57. IWG has a 52-week low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 335 ($4.38).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.