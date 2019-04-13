iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Stake Increased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,161.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 1,587,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,586,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,830,000 after acquiring an additional 391,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,878,000 after acquiring an additional 387,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,487,000 after acquiring an additional 294,698 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.72 and a 1-year high of $118.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.6411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

