iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) Stake Lessened by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,452 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37,043.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 120,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,127,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $37.42.

